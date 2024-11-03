Canada dismantles largest ‘drug superlab’ in history

Massive haul: RCMP Federal investigators executed search warrants on a massive drug superlab in Falkland, BC, and associated locations in the city of Surrey, BC. – Photo: RCPM

The Canadian federal police have dismantled what they described as the largest and most sophisticated drug superlab in Canadian history, deploying a manufacturing method primarily used by Mexican Cartels.

Gaganpreet Randhawa, identified as the main suspect, has been arrested and charged with numerous drug, and firearms-related offences.

“As part of our crackdown on the large-scale production, distribution, and international export of illicit drugs, our dedicated RCMP Federal Policing investigators have successfully neutralized what is believed to be the largest illicit fentanyl, and methamphetamine facility ever discovered by law enforcement in Canada,” Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner David Teboul said in a statement released on Oct 31.

“This is undoubtedly a major blow to the transnational organized crime groups involved, and a great step towards ensuring the safety of Canadians, and the international community,” added Teboul, who is the commander of the RCMP Federal Policing program in the Pacific Region.

The combined fentanyl and precursors seized at this facility could have amounted to over 95,500,000 potentially lethal doses of fentanyl, which have been prevented from entering our communities, or exported abroad.

On Friday, Oct 25, RCMP Federal investigators conducted a series of coordinated enforcement actions across Metro Vancouver, and executed search warrants on a massive drug superlab in Falkland, BC, and associated locations in the city of Surrey, BC.

As a result, investigators seized approximately half-a-ton of hard drugs, including 54 kilograms of fentanyl, 390 kg of methamphetamine, 35 kg of cocaine, 15 kg of MDMA and 6 kg of cannabis.

The searches also yielded small explosive devices, large amounts of ammunition, firearm silencers, high-capacity magazines, body armour, and $500,000 in cash.

“Manufacturing methamphetamine using P2P had not been seen in Western Canada until now. The P2P manufacturing method has been the primary method used by Mexican Cartels to produce methamphetamine for years,” he said.

Putting things more into context, he said the 95,500,000 million potentially lethal doses of Fentanyl that have been seized, could have taken the lives of every Canadian, at least twice over.

