The God of Nanak: Understanding IkOankaar in Sikhi

Ik Oangkar logo from the cover of the Mehram magazine (2019)

The concept of ‘IkOankaar’ is central to Sikh teachings, often translated as “God is One.” However, this translation, while widely accepted, oversimplifies a profound revelation from Guru Nanak that transcends conventional ideas of God and monotheism. In Sikh philosophy, IkOankaar embodies an intricate unity that binds all existence, rather than a single deity.

If Guru Nanak’s teaching was merely “God is One,” what would distinguish it? Monotheism is the foundation of Abrahamic faiths like Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Conversely, Vedantic traditions lean towards a divine reality that is both many and one—polytheistic yet with monotheistic elements. What Guru Nanak offered was neither of these: he proposed a unity that embraces all of creation, where the divine is not just “One” in number but encompasses everything in existence.

What Does ‘IkOankaar’ Really Mean?

To truly understand IkOankaar, we should turn to Gurbani, the Guru’s Word. On page 803 of the Guru Granth Sahib, Guru Arjan Dev illustrates this idea:

“ਏਕ ਰੂਪ ਸਗਲੋ ਪਾਸਾਰਾ ॥ ਆਪੇ ਬਨਜੁ ਆਪਿ ਬਿਉਹਾਰਾ ॥੧॥”

“The entire Universe is the form of the One. He Himself is the trade, and He Himself is the trader.” (GGS, p.803)

Guru Arjan elaborates that the Divine is not separate from the world. Rather, it is in every action, every being, every experience. The divine essence is all-encompassing, rendering each element of existence as part of a singular unity.

“ਅਨਿਕ ਰੰਗ ਨਿਰਗੁਨ ਇਕ ਰੰਗਾ ॥ ਆਪੇ ਜਲੁ ਆਪ ਹੀ ਤਰੰਗਾ ॥”

“He manifests many forms, while still unmanifest and absolute, yet He has One Form. He Himself is the water, and He Himself is the waves.” (GGS, p.803)

These verses illustrate the Divine as both the water and the waves, the temple and the service, the worshipper and the worshipped. Here, “1” in IkOankaar implies a seamless oneness in creation, which is dynamic and constantly in flux but remains a unified whole. The open “Oora” following the numeral “1” signifies this oneness flowing into the infinite diversity of existence.

IkOankaar: A Relationship Between Finite and Infinite

This symbol, ੴ, becomes a poetic representation of the relationship between the finite and the infinite, not simply denoting a deity but the boundless continuum that is creation. Guru Gobind Singh encapsulates this in Jaap Sahib:

“ਏਕ ਹੈ ਅਨੇਕ ਹੈ ਅਨੇਕ ਹੈ ਫਿਰ ਏਕ ਹੈ”

“The One became Infinite, then the Infinite became the One.”

In Sikh understanding, then, creation is not something separate from the Creator. They are inseparable; the Divine pervades everything. This interconnectedness leads to the realization that we, too, are manifestations of the Divine.

The End of Duality: Realizing the Divine Within

This conception of God overturns many established notions. If creation is divine, then humanity cannot appeal to an external deity for salvation or blessings. As Guru Nanak clarifies on page 469 of the Guru Granth Sahib:

“ਤੂੰ ਕਰਤਾ ਕਰਣਾ ਮੈ ਨਾਹੀ ਜਾ ਹਉ ਕਰੀ ਨ ਹੋਈ ॥੧॥”

“You are the Creator; I can do nothing. Even if I try, nothing happens.”

Here, Guru Nanak reminds us that we are not separate agents acting independently but are expressions of the Divine’s creative power. The illusion of duality—of a God “out there” separate from us—is precisely what Sikh philosophy seeks to dissolve. The task is not to worship a distant God but to awaken to the Divine within and around us.

Living in Harmony with Nature

To accept IkOankaar is to live in alignment with the natural order, embracing the unity in diversity and the balance that permeates life. Guru Nanak, on page 463 of the Guru Granth Sahib, describes this unity through the process of creation:

“ਆਪੀਨੈ੍ ਆਪੁ ਸਾਜਿਓ ਆਪੀਨੈ੍ ਰਚਿਓ ਨਾਉ ॥ ਦੁਯੀ ਕੁਦਰਤਿ ਸਾਜੀਐ ਕਰਿ ਆਸਣੁ ਡਿਠੋ ਚਾਉ ॥”

“He Himself created Himself; He Himself established the laws of nature. He fashioned creation; seated within, He exists within it in perfect harmony.”

In this view, nature and divinity are interwoven. Therefore, spiritual liberation is not found in ritualistic worship or divine appeasement but in cultivating awareness of the Divine within ourselves and in all of creation.

Liberation Through Awareness of the Divine

When one recognizes the Divine’s pervasive presence, liberation becomes a state of mind rather than a destination. This perspective brings a profound sense of oneness, timelessness, and harmony with life’s cycles. In Sikhism, liberation (or “mukti”) is not the end of physical existence but a realization of our place within the cosmic balance.

Thus, IkOankaar is more than “God is One”; it signifies a unity beyond division, where the creator and creation are one, guiding humanity toward self-realization and harmony with all existence. This is Guru Nanak’s vision: an invitation to see divinity in every being and every moment, embracing life as a reflection of the Divine.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

