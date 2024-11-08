Madam Segit Kaur (1937 – 2024), Banting

MADAM SEGIT KAUR A/P BACHAN SINGH

(17.9.1937 – 8.11.2024)

Age: 87 years old

Village: Phaphre (District: Mansa)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Madam Segit Kaur a/p Bachan Singh, who peacefully left us on 8th November 2024. Her warmth, kindness, and strength touched the lives of everyone around her. She was a pillar of love and wisdom for our family, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts. We will cherish the countless moments she shared with us and honour her legacy of compassion, resilience, and grace.

Husband: Late Banta Singh a/l Mangal Singh

Children & Spouses:

Madam Pretam Kaur & Late Mr. Haptar Singh Madam Guchan Kaur & Mr. Kulbant Singh Mr. Balbir Singh & Madam Harbans Kaur Mr. Jernal Singh & Madam Jaswir Kaur

Grandchildren and great grandchildren

FUNERAL:

9 Nov 2024 (Saturday)

2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

12 noon: Cortege leaves from residence at No 64, Jalan Delima 21, Taman Delima, Banting

PATH DA BHOG

17 Nov 2024 (Sunday), 5pm – 7pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Balbir Singh 016 312 9257

Jernal Singh 013 340 2909

Jagdev Singh 012 943 5298

Karminder Singh 016 486 0959

| Entry: 8 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

