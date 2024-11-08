Madam Segit Kaur (1937 – 2024), Banting

MADAM SEGIT KAUR A/P BACHAN SINGH
(17.9.1937 – 8.11.2024)
Age: 87 years old
Village: Phaphre (District: Mansa)
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Madam Segit Kaur a/p Bachan Singh, who peacefully left us on 8th November 2024. Her warmth, kindness, and strength touched the lives of everyone around her. She was a pillar of love and wisdom for our family, and her memory will forever remain in our hearts. We will cherish the countless moments she shared with us and honour her legacy of compassion, resilience, and grace.
Husband: Late Banta Singh a/l Mangal Singh
Children & Spouses:
- Madam Pretam Kaur & Late Mr. Haptar Singh
- Madam Guchan Kaur & Mr. Kulbant Singh
- Mr. Balbir Singh & Madam Harbans Kaur
- Mr. Jernal Singh & Madam Jaswir Kaur
Grandchildren and great grandchildren
FUNERAL:
9 Nov 2024 (Saturday)
2pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang
12 noon: Cortege leaves from residence at No 64, Jalan Delima 21, Taman Delima, Banting
PATH DA BHOG
17 Nov 2024 (Sunday), 5pm – 7pm
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Balbir Singh 016 312 9257
Jernal Singh 013 340 2909
Jagdev Singh 012 943 5298
Karminder Singh 016 486 0959
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 8 Nov 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here