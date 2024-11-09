Sardar Menjit Singh Joginder Singh (1950 – 2024)

SARDAR MENJIT SINGH S/O JOGINDER SINGH
8.9.1950 – 8.11.2024
Passed away peacefully on 8th November 2024
Spouse: Thanalakshy
Children:
Late Kiran Pal Singh Punea
Shamsher Singh Punea
Kavita Kaur Punea w/o Gurmit Singh
Grandchildren:
Deshani Kaur Gill
Gyandeep Singh Gill
CREMATION: 9 Nov 2024 (Saturday)
Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Lot 294,295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)
Visiting from time 2.30pm
Cremation at time 4pm
Path da Bhog: Wadda Gurdwara Kampung Pandan. Date to be confirmed. Contact family for details.
Gurmit Singh 012 290 5043
Kavita Kaur Punea 017 247 9332
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 9 Nov 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here