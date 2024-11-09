Sardar Menjit Singh Joginder Singh (1950 – 2024)

SARDAR MENJIT SINGH S/O JOGINDER SINGH

8.9.1950 – 8.11.2024

Passed away peacefully on 8th November 2024

Spouse: Thanalakshy

Children:

Late Kiran Pal Singh Punea

Shamsher Singh Punea

Kavita Kaur Punea w/o Gurmit Singh

Grandchildren:

Deshani Kaur Gill

Gyandeep Singh Gill

CREMATION: 9 Nov 2024 (Saturday)

Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Lot 294,295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur)

Visiting from time 2.30pm

Cremation at time 4pm

Path da Bhog: Wadda Gurdwara Kampung Pandan. Date to be confirmed. Contact family for details.

Gurmit Singh 012 290 5043

Kavita Kaur Punea 017 247 9332

| Entry: 9 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

