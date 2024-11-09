Australia names Guru Nanak Lake

Some of the Sikhs who attended the naming of the Guru Nanak Lake in Berwick Springs, Melbourne on Nov 9, 2024

Australia now has a lake named after Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh faith.

The Victoria state government unveiled the new landmark with the renaming of a lake in Berwick Springs, a Melbourne suburb.

“It’s official! This lake in Berwick springs is now named Lake Guru Nanak!” Victoria’s Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said in a social media posting.

The move aimed to ‘recognise and celebrate the significant contributions of Victoria’s Sikh communities, read the a sign board placed at the lake’.

“The Victorian Government acknowledges the Bunurong people of the Kulin Nation as the Traditional Owners of this land and pays respect to their Elders past and present,” the signage said.

It added that the permanent signage for the landmark would be developed in consultation with Traditional Owners, Sikh communities, City of Casey and Melbourne Water.

The City of Casey is the local government area in Victoria, in the outer south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

“Today we joined with members from our Sikh communities in officially naming this lake in honour of their spiritual leader and the founder of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev Ji,” writes Kilkenny.

She added that Victoria needed about 6,000 new names over the next three years.

“There’s a story, an identity, and a sense of belonging behind the name of every street, park, reserve, lake, mountain, creek, beach, and public space.

“So let’s make sure the names and stories of our places are as diverse and vibrant as our beautiful communities,” she added.

Sikhs are celebrfating the 555th birthday of Guru Nanak this year.

