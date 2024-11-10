Huge turnout at Petaling Jaya nagar kirtan

GSPJ nagar kirtan Nov 9, 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sikhs turned up in droves to join the evening Nagar Kirtan organised by Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya (GSPJ) yesterday (Nov 9) held to celebrate the 555th birthday of Guru Nanak. For more photos (courtesy of GSPJ and SikhInside), click here or here.

