Sardarni Ajid Kur (1942 – 2024), Ipoh / Bidor

SARDARNI AJID KUR A/P LATE SARDAR BANTA SINGH (BIDOR, PERAK)

16.12.1942 – 6.12.2024

Husband: Late Sdr Gurnam Singh s/o Late Sdr Chanan Singh, Formerly From Sungai Siput (U), Perak

It’s with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing away of Sdrni Ajid Kur d/o Late Sdr Banta Singh (Bidor, Perak) on Friday, 6 December 2024, leaving behind her beloved children, grandchildren & great granddaughter.

Children / Spouses:

Amarjit Kaur / Jaswant Singh

Gurcharan Kaur / Karamjit Singh

Haridip Kaur / Jasvinder Singh

Sowaran Singh

SM Lakhbir Singh @ Pg Police / Suaran Kaur

Bhardeep Singh / Sarbjit Kaur

FINAL RITES

7 DEC 2024 (Saturday)

12.30pm: Cortege leaves from residence at No 36, Persiaran Wira Jaya Barat 34, Taman Seri Ampang, 31400 Ipoh, Perak

1.00pm: Saskaar at Sikh Crematorium Ipoh (beside Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh)

SM Lakhbir Singh 019 451 8860

Bhardeep Singh 017 536 0422

| Entry: 6 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

