Oxford appoints Sikh anthropologist to Guru Nanak research fellowship

Dr Jaskiran Kaur Bhogal will explore the preservation of intangible heritage, deeply rooted in the historical and spiritual context of Punjab, through childbirth, child-rearing, and homemaking practices, drawing upon traditions and the teachings of Guru Nanak Sahib.

Dr Jaskiran Kaur Bhogal

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

Anthropologist and educator Dr Jaskiran Kaur Bhogal has been appointed to the newly-established Guru Nanak Stipendiary Research Fellowship at Wolfson College, University of Oxford, effective from February 2025.

The position was made possible by a fundraising campaign primarily among the Punjabi Sikh community in Britain, the university said in a statement.

Dr Bhogal has a BSc in Economics and an MSc and a PhD in anthropology from the LSE. Her research explores the ways in which Sikhs in Britain navigate the spiritual and temporal dimensions of religiosity; how Sikhs practice their faith both privately and in the public sphere, primarily by focusing on key sites such as the home, schooling, youth groups, community, and social groups.

Her research has laid a solid foundation for exploring the teachings of Guru Nanak and the legacy of the Punjab in Britain specifically, the statement added.

Dr Bhogal is going to research the preservation of intangible heritage, deeply rooted in the historical and spiritual context of Punjab, through childbirth, child-rearing, and homemaking practices, drawing upon traditions and the teachings of Guru Nanak Sahib.

The project will explore how the Sikh community maintains a connection to their spiritual and cultural heritage in a British diaspora context. She will explore how Sikh families create Sikh spaces within their homes and everyday lives, where the cultural and spiritual heritage of Punjab is preserved and transmitted across generations.

RELATED STORY:

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here