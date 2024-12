Reinchid Kaur @ Jeswant Kaur (1938 – 2024), Rawang & Raub

MATA REINCHID KAUR @ JESWANT KAUR

d/o the late BRIAM SINGH TOOR

Rawang & Raub

28.4.1938 – 6.12.2024

Husband: Late Naranjan Singh Bhandal (from Rawang, Selangor)

Children / Spouses:

Harmandar Singh (Ham) / Inderjeet Kaur (Rani)

⁠Baljit Kaur / Ragbir Singh

⁠Surinder Singh (Sheen) / Donna Brown

Charandeep Kaur (Rano)

Varinderdeep Kaur (Vimy) / Mohan Siva Pragasam

FINAL RITES:

Saturday, 7 December 2024

10am: Cortège leaves from residence at No 27, Jalan 12/2A, 46200 Petaling Jaya

11am: Saskaar (cremation) at Krematorium Jalan Kuari (318, Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, 56100 Kuala Lumpur)

PATH DA BHOG

Thursday, 12 December 2024, at 5pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Harmandar Singh (Ham) 012 203 3592

Surinder Singh (Sheen) 012 203 3592

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 6 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here