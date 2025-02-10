Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1942 – 2025), Segambut, KL

Jasbir Kaur w/o Late Pritam Singh Sekhon (Choji)
(14.6.1942 – 10.2.2025)
It is with great sadness that we share that Jasbir Kaur w/o Late Pritam Singh Sekhon (Choji) has left us this evening, leaving behind family and friends.
She lived a long and full life and will be fondly remembered as the matriarch of her family. She always gave her all to her children, grandchildren, relatives and to the sanggat at large.
Children:
Munmeet Kaur
Harvinder Singh / Harmindar Kaur
Jagvinder Kaur
Munvinder Kaur / Gurbah Singh
Dalvinder Kaur
Rajinder Singh / Ravein Kaur
Grandchildren:
Prabhsharon Kaur / Gurprit Singh
Sandeep Kaur Pannu / Ram Lakhan Nandrajog
Prithipal Singh
Amritpal Singh / Tarn Kaur
Amrit Kaur
Ekapreet Kaur
FINAL RITES
11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday)
12.30 pm: Cortege leave from residence at 41, Jalan Dutamas Seroja 3, Taman SPPK, Segambut, 51200, Kuala Lumpur
2.30 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
Contact:
Gurbah Singh 012 – 558 8115
Rajinder Singh (Jindu) 019 – 260 4037
| Entry: 10 Feb 2025 | Source: Family
