Sardarni Jasbir Kaur (1942 – 2025), Segambut, KL

Jasbir Kaur w/o Late Pritam Singh Sekhon (Choji)

(14.6.1942 – 10.2.2025)

It is with great sadness that we share that Jasbir Kaur w/o Late Pritam Singh Sekhon (Choji) has left us this evening, leaving behind family and friends.

She lived a long and full life and will be fondly remembered as the matriarch of her family. She always gave her all to her children, grandchildren, relatives and to the sanggat at large.

Children:

Munmeet Kaur

Harvinder Singh / Harmindar Kaur

Jagvinder Kaur

Munvinder Kaur / Gurbah Singh

Dalvinder Kaur

Rajinder Singh / Ravein Kaur

Grandchildren:

Prabhsharon Kaur / Gurprit Singh

Sandeep Kaur Pannu / Ram Lakhan Nandrajog

Prithipal Singh

Amritpal Singh / Tarn Kaur

Amrit Kaur

Ekapreet Kaur

FINAL RITES

11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday)

12.30 pm: Cortege leave from residence at 41, Jalan Dutamas Seroja 3, Taman SPPK, Segambut, 51200, Kuala Lumpur

2.30 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Contact:

Gurbah Singh 012 – 558 8115

Rajinder Singh (Jindu) 019 – 260 4037

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here