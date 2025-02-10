Gulab Kaur Bhullar (1931 – 2025), Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban

GULAB KAUR BHULLAR W/O LATE CHAND SINGH

Village: Desu Malkana; District: Sirsa, Haryana

Bandar Sri Sendayan, Seremban

With the heaviest of hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Maa who has transitioned to her final resting haven.

Maa, you were the epitome of resilience and embodiment of love. Whilst our hearts will never be whole again, we are reassured that you have found your eternal restful place in paradise. You will reside in the crevices of our hearts forevermore, redolent with the loving memories we have crafted during the joyous times of your life.

Mata Ji passed away peacefully on 10 February 2025, aged 94 years, leaving behind beloved:

Son / Daughter-In-Law

Naginder Singh / Jessie Kung Oi Fah

Daughter / Sons-In-Law

Harminder Kaur / Late Amarjit Singh Cheema

Jasbir Kaur / Amarjit Singh Rai

Rajinder Kaur / Manmohan Singh

Harmit Kaur / Joginder Singh

Grandchildren:

Pabrinder Kaur, Harinder Kaur, Salvinder Singh, Ravinder Singh Cheema, Parvinder Kaur Cheema, Jasminder Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Ranjeet Singh, Harjeet Singh, Sheetel Kaur, Gheetal Kaur

Great Grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces and Relatives.

FINAL JOURNEY

11 Feb 2025 (Tuesday)

2.00pm: Cortège leaves residence at 1361, Jalan Nusari Bayu 5/1, Taman Nusari Bayu 2, Bandar Sri Sendayan 71950 Bandaraya Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

3.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

23 February 2025 (Sunday)

9.30am – 11.30am onwards

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:-

Naginder Singh 012 – 608 2388

Harminder Kaur 016 – 621 9329

Ravinder Singh Cheema (Grandson) 016 – 212 0329

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 10 Feb 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here