Diljit Dosanjh’s jaw dropping Met Gala appearance

By Asia Samachar | United States |

Diljit Dosanjh absolutely smashed it when the singer, actor and film producer embraced his Punjabi heritage at the Met Gala 2025 red carpet appearance.

The annual fundraising event, held on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, also saw the appearance of Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani.

Diljit wore a Prabal Gurung ensemble, dripping in jewels by Golecha and a matching turban. He also carried the kirpan to complete the look, reported Vogue India.

He accessorised the look with the Nature Sauvage Tigre bracelet, featuring sculptural detail, emerald eyes, and a lifelike articulated paw. He paired it with the new rose gold Panthère watch—an iconic design reimagined with a refined, semi-pavé finish, it added.

Diljit has been performing at selling out concerts. His “Dil-Luminati” tour in Canada, including a sold-out show at BC Place, drew over 54,000 attendees, breaking the record for the largest Punjabi concert outside of India.

