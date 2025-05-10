First Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Harbhajan Kaur (1937- 2024)

SARDARNI HARBHAJAN KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR SHER SINGH GONDARA

(Stanley & Co)

(Village: Sangatpura)

4.7.1937 – 8.6.2024

Mother was comfort. Mother was home.

A mother’s love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom lives on – like a legacy of love that will always be with you.

Lovingly missed by:-

Children / Spouses:

Kanwaljit Kaur / Late Jasjit Singh Gill (UK)

Late Patvinder Singh / Preeti Sidhu

Rajinder Kaur (Nikki) / Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal

Amarjit Kaur / Gurjeet Singh (UK)

Amrinder Singh (Teddy) / Kamaljit Kaur (Australia)

Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

We graciously invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sahej Path Da Bhog. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

KIRTAN DARBAR & SAHEJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor

Saturday, 17 May 2025

9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

For more information please contact:

Rajinder Kaur (Nikki) +6 019 218 6464

Amrinder Singh (Teddy) +6 014 296 6954

Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal +6 018 229 9620

Your kind presence will be greatly appreciated.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from our family

