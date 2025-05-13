Sardarni Manjit Kaur (1940 – 2025), Seremban

MANJIT KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH
28.4.1940 -12.5.2025
Loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Full of laughter and happiness, never a dull moment with her. She will be forever missed.
Talk not of my departure with sighs in your hearts…..
Close your eyes and you will see me with you forever more. I am in comfort; I am in peace.
Leaving behind children, grandchildren and great grandchild, families and friends
Join us in paying respects and remembering a life well lived.
WAKE / VISITATION
Date: Tuesday, 13 May
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location: Xiao En Centre (Cheras Funeral Home)
1, Jalan Kuari, Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur
FUNERAL SERVICE
Date: Wednesday, 14 May
9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Sukhmani Sahib prayers at Cheras Funeral Home
Location: Xiao En Centre
1, Jalan Kuari, Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur
12.30pm – 1:00 PM
Cremation at PJ Crematorium
Location: Krematorium MBPJ, No. 60, Jalan 51A/229, Kg Tungku, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
PATH DA BHOG
Date: Sunday, 18 May
Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Jalan Yam Tuan, Bandar Seremban, 70000 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan
Your presence and prayers are deeply appreciated during this time of sorrow.
Contact:
Jasvinder Singh +65 – 9856 6443
Ravinder Kaur 012 – 608 3464
Amrit Pal Singh 017 – 779 8587
Entry: 13 May 2025
