Sardarni Manjit Kaur (1940 – 2025), Seremban

MANJIT KAUR D/O PERTAP SINGH

28.4.1940 -12.5.2025

Loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Full of laughter and happiness, never a dull moment with her. She will be forever missed.

Talk not of my departure with sighs in your hearts…..

Close your eyes and you will see me with you forever more. I am in comfort; I am in peace.

Leaving behind children, grandchildren and great grandchild, families and friends

Join us in paying respects and remembering a life well lived.

WAKE / VISITATION

Date: Tuesday, 13 May

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Xiao En Centre (Cheras Funeral Home)

1, Jalan Kuari, Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

FUNERAL SERVICE

Date: Wednesday, 14 May

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Sukhmani Sahib prayers at Cheras Funeral Home

Location: Xiao En Centre

1, Jalan Kuari, Cheras, 56100 Kuala Lumpur

12.30pm – 1:00 PM

Cremation at PJ Crematorium

Location: Krematorium MBPJ, No. 60, Jalan 51A/229, Kg Tungku, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

PATH DA BHOG

Date: Sunday, 18 May

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Jalan Yam Tuan, Bandar Seremban, 70000 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan

Your presence and prayers are deeply appreciated during this time of sorrow.

Contact:

Jasvinder Singh +65 – 9856 6443

Ravinder Kaur 012 – 608 3464

Amrit Pal Singh 017 – 779 8587

