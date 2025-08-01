Surjit Singh (Sholay) (1960 -2025), Bukit OUG / TNB / Ex International Hockey Umpire

Surjit Singh (Sholay)
31.7.1960 – 1.8.2025
Former International Hockey Umpire, Class 1
Technical Officer & Umpiring Manager, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC)
Village: Naushera Pannuan | Bukit OUG | TNB |
Parents: Late Gurdial Singh & Late Tej Kaur & Late Gurmit Kaur
Wife: Amerjit Kaur d/o Late Nock Singh
Children / Spouses:
Manjit Singh & Kirren Kaur
Harvinderjit Singh & Parvin Kaur
Hushvinderjit Kaur & Phagatvinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Akhilveer Singh
Teslyn Kaur
Alisha Kaur Pannu
LAST RITES
2 August 2025, Saturday
1pm: Cortege leaves residence at 10, Jalan Jernai 6, Medan Idaman, 53100 KL
3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL
9 August 2025, Saturday, 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Contact:
Harvin 012-302 6404
Amarjit 014-224 2536
(We humbly request family, friends and well-wishers to join us in praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul)
| Entry: 1 Aug 2025 | Source: Family
