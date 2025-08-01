Surjit Singh (Sholay) (1960 -2025), Bukit OUG / TNB / Ex International Hockey Umpire

Surjit Singh (Sholay)

31.7.1960 – 1.8.2025

Former International Hockey Umpire, Class 1

Technical Officer & Umpiring Manager, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC)

Village: Naushera Pannuan | Bukit OUG | TNB |

Parents: Late Gurdial Singh & Late Tej Kaur & Late Gurmit Kaur

Wife: Amerjit Kaur d/o Late Nock Singh

Children / Spouses:

Manjit Singh & Kirren Kaur

Harvinderjit Singh & Parvin Kaur

Hushvinderjit Kaur & Phagatvinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Akhilveer Singh

Teslyn Kaur

Alisha Kaur Pannu

LAST RITES

2 August 2025, Saturday

1pm: Cortege leaves residence at 10, Jalan Jernai 6, Medan Idaman, 53100 KL

3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, KL

9 August 2025, Saturday, 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Contact:

Harvin 012-302 6404

Amarjit 014-224 2536

(We humbly request family, friends and well-wishers to join us in praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul)

