Coming Your Way: SPM 2025 Revision Online Workshops

SPM 2025 Revision Online Workshops

Open to students nationwide. It covers the core (Teras) subjects: BM, Sejarah, Mathematics

SCHEDULE: 9am – 12 noon

20 Sept (Sat): Sejarah

21 Sept (Sun): Matematik

27 Sept (Sat): BM

28 Sept (Sun): Matematik

Whatsapp to Register:

Jasvin Kaur 014 939 0925

Dr Sarinder Kaur 019 383 8868

Baldev Singh 012 522 2983

Organised by Sant Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society and Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, supported by Asia Samachar.

YOU CAN VIEW MORE DETAILS AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here