Coming Your Way: SPM 2025 Revision Online Workshops

SPM 2025 Revision Online Workshops
Open to students nationwide. It covers the core (Teras) subjects: BM, Sejarah, Mathematics
SCHEDULE: 9am – 12 noon
20 Sept (Sat): Sejarah
21 Sept (Sun): Matematik
27 Sept (Sat): BM
28 Sept (Sun): Matematik
Whatsapp to Register:
Jasvin Kaur 014 939 0925
Dr Sarinder Kaur 019 383 8868
Baldev Singh 012 522 2983
Organised by Sant Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society and Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya, supported by Asia Samachar.
