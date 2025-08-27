My dying wife made me promise not to remarry – but I fell in love

I received a lot of backlash from certain people and online. Quite a few fake profiles were set up to troll me. These people disapproved of my relationship because apparently it was too soon. No one has lived my life and they have no idea what the kids and I have been through.

Raj and Nim on their wedding day (right).

By Raj Singh Rainu | Metro UK |

My wife Nim passed away from cancer shortly after our 10-year wedding anniversary in 2018.

She was 34 at the time and I was 33. I never imagined planning my wife’s funeral at that age. I said in my eulogy: ‘You never expect to be carrying your wife into the crematorium.’

Nim first started getting pain in her chest and stomach in March 2017, and after losing a lot of weight, her GP referred her to a consultant. At the end of January 2018, we finally got the results of her biopsy but it was the worst possible news.

We spoke about how she wanted the children to be brought up, how she never wanted them to forget her. We spoke about her funeral wishes and she didn’t have any preference.

…..

And then I met Parm in 2019. I’d started writing articles on LinkedIn about being a single, widowed dad and in one of them I’d written about the difficulty of taking my daughters to the bathroom on holiday. I wasn’t sure whether I should take all three of them into the ladies’ bathroom, or if I should leave two of them.

Parm messaged me, commenting on that article. She said I was amazing for what I was doing for the kids. She wanted a will because she was divorced and wanted to protect her assets so we arranged to meet.

It was a friendship first. She lived in Oxfordshire but was visiting a relative in the Midlands, so we decided to meet off the M40 motorway at a country pub. We hit it off immediately.

…..

Today, these people talk to Naveen, Avaani and Veerun but don’t want anything to do with me. And that’s OK.

We’re now all living in our own house after moving in together in 2020. Parm has three girls, and I’ve got two girls and a boy. It’s absolutely manic but we love it.

