Kartarpur gurdwara under water

Kartarpur gurdwara hit by flood on Aug 27, 2025

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib has not been spared by the massive flooding on both sides of the India-Pakistn border.

The key gurdwara at the west bank of River Ravi marks the village where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life.

Army troops, in coordination with local administration, were working to evacuate around 200 to 300 people who were stranded in Kartarpur, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the Punjab state government has called in the army in six districts to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations, while the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers faced “exceptionally high” flood early on Wednesday.

Punjab is facing an unprecedented flood emergency due to a combination of heavy rains and India’s decision to release water from two dams. Both countries have been ravaged by intense monsoon rains and flooding in recent weeks, reported The Dawn.

