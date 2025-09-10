Heritage Alert: Heavy rainfall damages samadh of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s father in Gujranwala

Left: The Samadh (tomb) of Mahan Singh in an earlier photo (source: Asian Historical Architecture website). Next three photos were taken from a recent video after the heavy rainfalls and floods in Panjab

The Samadh (tomb) of Mahan Singh, built by his son Maharaja Ranjit Singh in 1837 at Sheranwala Bagh of Gujranwala, has been partially damaged due to recent heavy rainfalls. In the early 1900s, the building was converted into a Gurdwara Sahib.

“I understand that one side section of the octagonal base has collapsed, and now there is a risk of the tall middle section with the dome collapsing over the nearby school.

“I have visited the site and documented it. It is a site of historical importance not only for Sikhs but also for the people of Gujranwala and Punjabis in general,” said US-based interfaith activist Tarunjit Singh Butalia.

Tarunjit has called on the community to ‘respectfully email’ the chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) at chairman@etpb.gov.pk requesting information on what is being done to stabilise the structure for the short term and what the long-term plans are for renovation and preservation of the structure.

This samadhi marks the cremation site of Mahan Singh (r. 1770-92), the father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh who founded the Sikh Empire, according to an entry at the Asian Historical Architecture website, a photographic survey of Asian architecture heritage, history and styles.

During his life, Mahan Singh served as ruler of the Sukerchakia Misl, one of 12 such Misl in the Punjab region. Each of the Misls was an independent sovereign entity within the Sikh Confederacy that predated Ranjit Singh’s unification. Under his rule, Mahan Singh captured the sprawling Rohtas Fort from the forces of Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of the Durrani empire, and later allied with Jassa Singh Ramgarhia (leader of the Ramgarhia Misl) to overcome the Kanheya Misl at the Battle of Batala.

He died in April 1790 of dysentery during the siege of Sodhra, about 32 kilometers north of Gujranwala, in a battle against the Bhangi Misl, it added.

