‘Flying Sikh’ on film: Astro Shaw gears up for rally icon Karamjit Singh’s story in ‘Terbang’ – Malay Mail

In the world of rallying — a high-octane motorsport battled across both closed and public roads — Karamjit Singh is a name that sparks instant recognition.

Fondly known as the ‘Flying Sikh’ and competing professionally since 1985, he became the first Malaysian — and the first Asian — to win an international rally world title. His victories include the 2001 Asia Pacific Rally Championship, the 2002 FIA Production Car World Championship, and the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championships in 2002 and 2004.

Malaysian production house Astro Shaw, in collaboration with Woohoo Pictures, is set to bring Karamjit’s extraordinary story to life in a film titled Terbang, directed by none other than Chiu Keng Guan — the acclaimed filmmaker behind Malaysian favourites The Journey (2014) and Ola Bola (2016).

“We believe the story of an icon like Karamjit Singh, fondly known as the ‘Flying Sikh’, deserves to be immortalised on the big screen,” said executive producer and head of Astro Shaw, Raja Jastina Raja Arshad.

“His historic victory at the 2001 FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship was not only a proud achievement but also a defining moment that placed Malaysia firmly on the world stage.

“With Terbang, we hope to deliver not only adrenaline-pumping rally action but also to inspire pride and confidence in the belief that Malaysian films can stand tall as globally compelling stories, while staying true to their local soul,” she added.

Director Chiu said, “I wouldn’t say it’s a biopic, but it’s inspired by real events — something like Ola Bola.

“This story means a lot to Malaysians, and we want to share it with the whole country.”

The film also aims to shed light on Malaysia’s once-thriving rallying scene, which once captivated the nation but has since faded from the spotlight.

