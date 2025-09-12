Manjeet Singh Bhandal (1961 – 2025), Ex Police

Manjeet Singh Bhandal s/o Amber Singh

(27.2.1961 – 12.9.2025)

(Ex Police)

Son of Post Master Late Amber Singh & Late Mata Harbans Kaur (Tapah)

Dear family and friends,

It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Mr. Manjeet Singh, beloved son of the late Mr. Amber Singh.

A kind and cherished soul, he will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched.

Details of the funeral rites and prayers are as follows:

FUNERAL

14th September 2025, Sunday

12pm: Cortège leaves from residence at No 19, Jalan SP 4/15, 42610, Bandar Saujana Putra.

1:00pm: Saskaar (cremation) Nirvana Memorial Park, Shah Alam, Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, 40300 Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG

27th September 2025 (Saturday)

From: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Trisham: 018 – 328 3823

Jasteen: 012 – 958 2080

Harveen: 012 – 702 9701

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 12 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here