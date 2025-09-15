Sikh nurse saves Malaysia Airlines crew member mid-flight

Parminder Kour, 25, a trained nurse currently working in Britain, was on board when urgent calls for medical assistance rang out. Without hesitation, she stepped forward to assist the stricken crew member, who had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Trained nurse Parminder Kour saves life of a crew on Malaysia Airlines flight

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A young Sikh nurse is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a Malaysia Airlines (MAS) crew member who collapsed during a flight from New Delhi to Kuala Lumpur today (Sept 15).

Parminder Kour, 25, a trained nurse currently working in Britain, was on board when urgent calls for medical assistance rang out. Without hesitation, she stepped forward to assist the stricken crew member, who had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

A fellow passenger told Asia Samachar that Parminder remained calm under pressure and managed to revive the crew member before the flight landed safely in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement, Malaysia Airlines praised her swift and selfless response: “When one of our crew members suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, a young Sikh nurse immediately stepped forward without hesitation. With extraordinary calm and skill, she revived our colleague and kept her stable until further medical assistance was available. Her quick thinking and courage reflect the true spirit of humanity and service.”

The airline added that Parminder’s actions were “an inspiration, and a reminder that everyday heroes walk among us.”

