Man arrested over ‘racially motivated’ rape of Sikh woman in Britain

Sikhs and local communities gathered in strength and solidarity against the violent hate assault and rape of the young Sikh girl – Photo: Sikh Federation UK

By Asia Samachar | Britain |

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape by police investigating reports of a racially motivated attack on a woman in the West Midlands.

The woman, in her 20s, reported being attacked by two men on Tuesday morning near Tame Road in Oldbury.

West Midlands Police said a man in his 30s was detained on suspicion of rape on Sunday evening and was in custody.

The arrest came hours after members of the Sikh community gathered in protest over the incident, reported the BBC.

On Sunday, Sikhs and local communities gathered in strength and solidarity against the violent hate assault and rape of the young Sikh girl this week. This was a call and action to the Police and Government to act faster to find the perpetrators and protect the community.

In an earlier report, Express & Star reported that the attackers had shouted ‘you don’t belong here’ before brutally attacking the British-born Sikh woman.

She was allegedly sexually assaulted, raped and brutally beaten in a horrific attack on Tuesday morning (September 9) shortly before 8.30am.

The attackers are described as being white, one with a shaved head, heavy build, and was reported to be wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on, while the second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip, according to the newspaper.

Sikh Youth UK has met and is supporting the victim and her family, while West Midlands Police say they are ‘working really hard’ to identify those responsible.

This serious attack follows the recent attack on two elderly Sikh taxi drivers in Wolverhampton, an investigation that is currently ongoing, the report added.

