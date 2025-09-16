Narjan Singh (Nanjo) (1956 – 2025), Johor Bahru / Royal Malaysian Navy Veteran

Narjan Singh (Nanjo) s/o Nam Singh
9.2.1956 – 10.9.2025
Tampoi, Johor Bahru, Johor | Royal Malaysian Navy Veteran
Wife: Late Amarjit Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Jaswan Singh
Jaspal Singh / Joveen Kaur
Grandchildren:
Pavan Raj Singh
Vaanisha Kaur
SUKHMANI SAHIB
Saturday, 20 September 2025
3.00pm to 5.00pm
Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence at No 35, Jalan Austin Duta 4/1, Taman Austin Duta, 81100, Johor Bahru
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 21 September 2025
3.00pm to 5.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Jaspal Singh 019 773 3975
Rajinder Singh 016 700 5661
It is with deep sorrow and immense pride that we announce the passing of Narjan Singh (Nanjo), beloved husband, devoted father, cherished uncle, loyal friend and respected mentor.
As a proud veteran of the Royal Malaysian Navy, he served his country with unwavering courage and dedication. His service during the era of emergency and communist threats was recognized with the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) — a prestigious national award that stands above other service medals, symbolizing heroism, sacrifice, and loyalty in safeguarding Malaysia’s peace and sovereignty.
Beyond his military achievements, Narjan Singh was a man of great warmth and wisdom. He was a wonderful father, always present with love and guidance; a devoted husband, whose partnership was built on respect and care; a beloved uncle, who brought joy and support to his nieces and nephews; and a true friend and mentor, whose words and actions inspired many.
We celebrate a life of honour, service, and love.
May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Forever remembered. Forever missed.
| Entry: 16 Sept 2025 | Source: Family
