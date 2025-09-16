Narjan Singh (Nanjo) (1956 – 2025), Johor Bahru / Royal Malaysian Navy Veteran

Narjan Singh (Nanjo) s/o Nam Singh

9.2.1956 – 10.9.2025

Tampoi, Johor Bahru, Johor | Royal Malaysian Navy Veteran

Wife: Late Amarjit Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Jaswan Singh

Jaspal Singh / Joveen Kaur

Grandchildren:

Pavan Raj Singh

Vaanisha Kaur

SUKHMANI SAHIB

Saturday, 20 September 2025

3.00pm to 5.00pm

Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence at No 35, Jalan Austin Duta 4/1, Taman Austin Duta, 81100, Johor Bahru

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 21 September 2025

3.00pm to 5.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Jaspal Singh 019 773 3975

Rajinder Singh 016 700 5661

It is with deep sorrow and immense pride that we announce the passing of Narjan Singh (Nanjo), beloved husband, devoted father, cherished uncle, loyal friend and respected mentor.

As a proud veteran of the Royal Malaysian Navy, he served his country with unwavering courage and dedication. His service during the era of emergency and communist threats was recognized with the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) — a prestigious national award that stands above other service medals, symbolizing heroism, sacrifice, and loyalty in safeguarding Malaysia’s peace and sovereignty.

Beyond his military achievements, Narjan Singh was a man of great warmth and wisdom. He was a wonderful father, always present with love and guidance; a devoted husband, whose partnership was built on respect and care; a beloved uncle, who brought joy and support to his nieces and nephews; and a true friend and mentor, whose words and actions inspired many.

We celebrate a life of honour, service, and love.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Forever remembered. Forever missed.

| Entry: 16 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

