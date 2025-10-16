Mr Surinder Singh Inder Singh (Ex Police / Pusing)

Mr Surinder Singh s/o Late Inder Singh
Wife: Late Sarjit @ Teji Kaur D/o Najar Singh
With deep sorrow we regret to inform you that Mr.Surinder Singh (Ex Police who served in Ipoh, Pekan Nenas and Pontian Kechil) and later a resident at Gurdwara Sahib Pusing, Ipoh, Perak, passed on 12th Oct 2025.
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 26th Oct 2025
Gurdwara Sahib Pusing, Ipoh, Perak
8.30 Am: Sukhmani Sahib
Followed by Kirtan, Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas
SADLY MISSED BY
Son: Behrouz Akbar (Contact: 012 239 1177)
Daughter-In-Law: Nurjohan
Daughter: Karamjit Kaur
Brother-In-Law: Avtar Singh
Daughter: Late Zulaikha Abdullah
Naranjan Kaur D/o Late Shangara Singh Khera
| Entry: 16 Oct 2025 | Source: Family
