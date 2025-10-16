Veer Singh (1962 – 2025), Malim Nawar

VEER SINGH S/O BAN SINGH

Malim Nawar | Village: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, India

(19.5.1962 – 16.10.2025)

Missed by;

Wife: Charanjit Kaur

Children:

Amarjoth Singh

Keshminder Singh

Jasvinder Singh

Siblings, relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

2pm, 16th Oct 2025, Thursday

at Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak.

Cortège leaves from 3, Jalan Bunga Anggerik, 31700 Malim Nawar, Perak at 2pm to Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak

PATH DA BHOG

26 Oct 2025, Sunday

from 10am to 1pm

Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar, Perak

Amarjoth Singh (son) 010 461 4438

Keshminder Singh (son) 016 317 6861

Jasvinder Singh (son) 014 920 0804

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here