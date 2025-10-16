Veer Singh (1962 – 2025), Malim Nawar

By -
0
4

VEER SINGH S/O BAN SINGH

Malim Nawar | Village: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, India

(19.5.1962 – 16.10.2025)

Missed by;

Wife: Charanjit Kaur

Children:
Amarjoth Singh
Keshminder Singh
Jasvinder Singh

Siblings, relatives and friends.

LAST RITES
2pm, 16th Oct 2025, Thursday
at Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak.

Cortège leaves from 3, Jalan Bunga Anggerik, 31700 Malim Nawar, Perak at 2pm to Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak

PATH DA BHOG
26 Oct 2025, Sunday
from 10am to 1pm
Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar, Perak

Amarjoth Singh (son) 010 461 4438
Keshminder Singh (son) 016 317 6861
Jasvinder Singh (son) 014 920 0804

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY