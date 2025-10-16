Veer Singh (1962 – 2025), Malim Nawar

VEER SINGH S/O BAN SINGH
Malim Nawar | Village: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, India
(19.5.1962 – 16.10.2025)
Missed by;
Wife: Charanjit Kaur
Children:
Amarjoth Singh
Keshminder Singh
Jasvinder Singh
Siblings, relatives and friends.
LAST RITES
2pm, 16th Oct 2025, Thursday
at Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak.
Cortège leaves from 3, Jalan Bunga Anggerik, 31700 Malim Nawar, Perak at 2pm to Sikh Cremation Ground, Malim Nawar, Perak
PATH DA BHOG
26 Oct 2025, Sunday
from 10am to 1pm
Gurdwara Sahib Malim Nawar, Perak
Amarjoth Singh (son) 010 461 4438
Keshminder Singh (son) 016 317 6861
Jasvinder Singh (son) 014 920 0804
