Dr Awtar Singh (1936 – 2025), Founder Of Clinic Aman Tapah

Dr Awtar Singh s/o Late Mr Gurbaksh Singh

(Founder Of Clinic Aman Tapah)

26.11.1936 – 22.10.2025

Wife: Gudip Kaur Walia

Children / Spouses:

Dr Rupinder Singh (Perth)

Dr Charanjit Kaur (Reena)

Grandchildren: Alia Kaur Walia, Rishi Singh Walia

LAST RITES

Thursday, 23rd October 2025

12.30 pm: Cortège leaves from 7165, Jalan Bidor, Tapah, 35000 Perak (Behind BHP and community college)

2.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium (Add: Lot PT 144286, Jalan Besar Bercham, Bercham 31400 Ipoh Perak)

Path da Bhog: To be announced

Contact:

Dr Harinder Rai Singh 012 287714

Salinder Jit Singh(Bobby) 019 373 2816

Entry: 22 Oct 2025

