Dr Awtar Singh (1936 – 2025), Founder Of Clinic Aman Tapah

Dr Awtar Singh s/o Late Mr Gurbaksh Singh
(Founder Of Clinic Aman Tapah)
26.11.1936 – 22.10.2025
Wife: Gudip Kaur Walia
Children / Spouses:
Dr Rupinder Singh (Perth)
Dr Charanjit Kaur (Reena)
Grandchildren: Alia Kaur Walia, Rishi Singh Walia
LAST RITES
Thursday, 23rd October 2025
12.30 pm: Cortège leaves from 7165, Jalan Bidor, Tapah, 35000 Perak (Behind BHP and community college)
2.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Kek Look Seah Crematorium (Add: Lot PT 144286, Jalan Besar Bercham, Bercham 31400 Ipoh Perak)
Path da Bhog: To be announced
Contact:
Dr Harinder Rai Singh 012 287714
Salinder Jit Singh(Bobby) 019 373 2816
