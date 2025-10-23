Jogindar Kaur (1933 – 2025), Cherry Park, Ipoh

Jogindar Kaur d/o Sahel Singh
Cherry Park, Ipoh
10.8.1933 – 20.10.2025
Husband: Late Santha Singh
Children / Spouses:
Pretham Kaur (Ninda) / Jasbir Singh Gill
Dr. Raminder Kaur / Capt. Gurcharan Singh
PATH DA BHOG
2 November 2025, Sunday
From 4pm – 6 pm
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Dr Raminder Kaur 012 – 278 8634
Pretham Kaur (Ninda) 012 – 628 8405
