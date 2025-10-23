Jogindar Kaur (1933 – 2025), Cherry Park, Ipoh

Jogindar Kaur d/o Sahel Singh

Cherry Park, Ipoh

10.8.1933 – 20.10.2025

Husband: Late Santha Singh

Children / Spouses:

Pretham Kaur (Ninda) / Jasbir Singh Gill

Dr. Raminder Kaur / Capt. Gurcharan Singh

PATH DA BHOG

2 November 2025, Sunday

From 4pm – 6 pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Dr Raminder Kaur 012 – 278 8634

Pretham Kaur (Ninda) 012 – 628 8405

| Entry: 23 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

