Sardar Nirmal Singh Gill (1953 – 2025), Retired TNB

Sardar Nirmal Singh Gill

(Retired TNB)

(30.10.1953 – 14.11.2025)

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Sardar Nirmal Singh Gill s/o Swaran Singh (Retired TNB)

Pind: Mehna

He returned to Waheguru on 14 November 2025.

He leaves behind his wife Bibi Harcharen Kaur,

Children:

Savinder Singh Gill & Sukhdev Kaur (Sunita)

Sarinder Kaur Gill & Sunny Gill

Grandchildren:

Sarisha Kaur, Saanya Kaur, Simar Kaur & Shawn Veer Singh

And other family members and friends.

LAST RITES

Saturday, 15 November 2025

9 AM – 12 PM: Wake at Home

(No. 3, Jalan PJS 10/15, Taman Sri Subang, 46100 Petaling Jaya)

1 PM – 2 PM: Wake continues at Shamshaan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

2 PM: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 29th November 2025, 6 PM – 8 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Savin 016 296 4670 | Sarin 012 604 2278

