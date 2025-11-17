Sardar Harwant Singh (1957 – 2025), Subang Jaya

Sardar Harwant Singh s/o Late Prem Singh
4.2.1957 – 14.11.2025
(Subang Jaya)
Wife: Amarkeeth Koor
Siblings: Harbans Singh, Avtar Singh (Tari)
Children: Arwinjeet Singh, Jesrina Kaur
Grandchild: Raamveer Singh
Nephews, Nieces and Host of Relatives and Friends
LAST RITES
Saturday, 15 November 2025
7am: Cortège leaves residence
9am to 10.30am: Sukhmani Path at Shamshan Bhoomi,
Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
11am: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 23 November 2025
From 3pm to 5pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Arwin 012 686 6594
Jesrina 017 637 9758
| Entry: 14 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
