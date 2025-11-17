Sardar Harwant Singh (1957 – 2025), Subang Jaya

Sardar Harwant Singh s/o Late Prem Singh

4.2.1957 – 14.11.2025

(Subang Jaya)

Wife: Amarkeeth Koor

Siblings: Harbans Singh, Avtar Singh (Tari)

Children: Arwinjeet Singh, Jesrina Kaur

Grandchild: Raamveer Singh

Nephews, Nieces and Host of Relatives and Friends

LAST RITES

Saturday, 15 November 2025

7am: Cortège leaves residence

9am to 10.30am: Sukhmani Path at Shamshan Bhoomi,

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

11am: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 23 November 2025

From 3pm to 5pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Arwin 012 686 6594

Jesrina 017 637 9758

Entry: 14 Nov 2025

