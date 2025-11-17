Newcomer Sikh lady wins Westmount councillor election

Gurveen Kaur Chadha

Newcomer Gurveen Kaur Chadha decisively defeated the incumbent and other contestants to become the Westmount City Councillor in District 4.

Gurveen won with 487 (52.59%) votes, leaving incumbent and veteran councillor Conrad Peart who garnered only 291 (31.43%). Trailing them were Massimo Mazza with 87 (9.40%) votes and Lynda Lyness came in fourth with 61 (6.59%) votes.

“I know how policy gets built and how strategy is implemented. Now I’m ready to work for the community where I grew up,” Gurveen said in a statement published on her campaign website.

Gurveen was born and raised in Westmount, located on the Island of Montreal in Quebec, Canada.

She studied public policy at Harvard and Dartmouth and has built a career that bridges public policy and the private sector.

In Ottawa, she was Director of Policy to Marc Garneau, Canada’s Minister of Transport, leading policy development and managing complex issues at the national level.

In business, she has led strategy and operations at companies like Shopify and Jobber, and she also co-founded the olive oil shop, Olives en folie, that was on Victoria Ave.

