New York names street after Guru Tegh Bahadur

A South Richmond Hill street in New York has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg

By Asia Samachar | United States |

South Richmond Hill, a New York neighborhood known as Little Guyana for its large Indo-Caribbean American, has named a street in honor of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji — the 9th Guru of the Sikhs, a saint-warrior who gave his life to defend religious freedom.

“His martyrdom is one of history’s greatest acts of courage in the face of persecution.

“Proud to stand with our Sikh community at the 114th Sikh Temple as we unveiled Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Marg. Special thank you to Council Member Lynn Schulman and all our community leaders who made this historic moment possible,” says Jeniffer Rajkumar, the New York state assemblywoman for District 38, in a social media update.

