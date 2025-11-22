From Ipoh to Lebanon: Corporal Jaspreet’s inspiring peacekeeping story

“It wasn’t just a mission — it was a journey that changed me,” Jaspreet shared on her social media. “May the people of Lebanon always be safe and protected.”

RMAF’s Corporal Jaspreet Kaur served in Camp Marakah, Lebanon, under UNIFIL – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Corporal Jaspreet Kaur is one formidable woman. The Ipoh-born Sikh airwoman has just completed a year-long deployment with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), a peacekeeping mission tasked with monitoring the Blue Line, the sensitive technical border separating Lebanon and Israel.

During her deployment, Jaspreet served at Camp Marakah, Lebanon, where she was involved in a variety of peacekeeping duties. These included conducting security patrols, manning checkpoints and roadblocks, monitoring the Blue Line and supporting local communities affected by decades of conflict.

For her service, she was awarded the UN Medal after her first six months. She is now set to receive a second medal in recognition of completing the full year-long mission. The medal presentation will take place in Port Dickson on Dec 4.

“It wasn’t just a mission — it was a journey that changed me,” Jaspreet shared on her social media. “May the people of Lebanon always be safe and protected.”

Malaysia’s involvement in UNIFIL is part of its long-standing commitment to global peacekeeping. Malaysian troops serve not as combatants but as peacekeepers, working to protect civilians and uphold the ceasefire agreement in the region.

Jaspreet’s father, Pritam Singh Mejor Singh, originally from Penang, passed away in 2013. Her mother, Amarjeet Kaur Boota Singh, hails from Batu Gajah. Born and raised in Bandar Baru Siputeh, Ipoh, Jaspreet is the youngest of three siblings.

A former student of SMK St. Bernadette’s Convent in Batu Gajah, she enlisted in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) after completing Form Five. Following six months of basic military training at the RMAF Academy in Ipoh, she was posted to the Air Traffic Control School, where she now serves as an Air Traffic Controller Assistant (ATCA).

Corporal Jaspreet’s accomplishments stand as a testament to her courage, discipline and dedication to serving both Malaysia and the global community.

