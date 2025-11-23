Dinesh Singh Dhillon takes over as president of Law Society of Singapore

Dinesh, a partner at leading Singapore law firm Allen & Gledhill, was called to the Singapore Bar in 1995

Dinesh Singh Dhillon

International arbitration specialist Dinesh Singh Dhillon has been elected as the President of the Law Society of Singapore for 2026.

Dinesh, a partner at leading Singapore law firm Allen & Gledhill, succeeds Lisa Sam Hui Min, who has served as president since 2024.

Joining him on the council are Prof Tan Cheng Han and Daniel Koh Choon Guan as vice presidents, while Peggy Sarah Yee May Kuen will serve as treasurer.

A seasoned practitioner, Dinesh is the co-head of Allen & Gledhill’s International Arbitration Practice, and is dual-qualified in both Singapore and the United Kingdom. According to the firm’s website, his practice spans international arbitration and litigation, and he has represented multinational corporations before the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), the High Court, and the Court of Appeal.

His work covers a wide range of matters, including banking, corporate, employment, entertainment, insurance, property and shareholder disputes.

Dinesh was called to the Singapore Bar in 1995. In 2004, he obtained the Graduate Certificate in International Arbitration from the National University of Singapore, strengthening his expertise in cross-border dispute resolution.

Beyond his legal practice, Dinesh contributes actively to the broader profession and community. He currently serves as Chairman of Pro Bono SG, Co-Chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Forum of the International Bar Association, Immediate Past President of the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, and Co-Chair of the Legal & IPR Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmCham).

His election to lead the Law Society, established in 1967, reflects his strong standing in the legal community and his sustained commitment to advancing professional standards, access to justice and international legal cooperation.

