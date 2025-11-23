Veena Praveenar Singh shines as Miss Universe 2025 first runner-up

Veena Praveenar Singh anointed First Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2025

By Asia Samachar | Thailand |

Fresh from capturing the pageant crown in Thailand two months ago, Veena Praveenar Singh emerged as the First Runner-Up at Miss Universe 2025.

The 29-year-old beauty queen is Thai with Indian heritage went to the final lap, with Fátima Bosch from Mexico taking the main crown.

She stands 178 centimetres tall and graduated from Thammasat University with a degree in Russian from the Faculty of Liberal Arts. She is fluent in three languages: English, Russian and Thai.

Veena was born in Chiang Mai and later moved to Yala to live with her aunt when she was in Prathom 5, following the death of her father. Her mother has since remarried and now lives in Canada.

She subsequently adopted his surname. This year marks the first time the Miss Universe Thailand pageant has allowed married women to compete, enabling Veena to return to the stage. Representing Phuket, she made a triumphant comeback and secured the Miss Universe Thailand 2025 crown.

