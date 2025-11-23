Charanjit Singh (1968 – 2025), Semenyih

Charanjit Singh s/o Late Chanan Singh

12.1.1968 – 23.11.2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Charanjit Singh s/o Late Chanan Singh, who departed on 23rd November 2025 leaving behind:

Wife: Jaswinder Kaur d/o Kernail Singh

Son: Pargatjit Singh

And also sister, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, nephew in law, grand nephew and grand nieces

The loss of a father is one of the most painful experiences anyone can go through. He was my first source of support, wisdom and love for the family. His comforting words, caring hands and unconditional love have left an everlasting imprint in our lives. You will be dearly missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire and guide us forever.

He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, wisdom and unwavering devotion to our family forever. Though he has left this earthly home too soon, his legacy of love and strength will always remain in our hearts.

LAST RITES

Monday, 24th November 2025

9.00am – 10.30 am: Last Respects and Prayers

at Residence: No. 5, Jalan 2/1, Taman Desa Kenanga 2, Semenyih. Click here for location.

11.00 am: Cortege leaves residence for DBKL Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

12.00 noon: Saskar

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Sunday, 7th December 2025

From 10am – 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

PAPA YOU WILL BE MISSED….

012 – 319 4367 Rajeh

012 – 202 2100 Harjit

