Mata Harbhajan Kaur (1943-2025), Buntong, Ipoh

Mata Harbhajan Kaur d/o Bawa Singh

(1943-2025)

Husband: Late Sukhdarshan Singh (Taman Bertuah)

Passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2025

Leaving behind sister, children and spouses

Revindar Singh / Surinder Kaur

Late Narinder Singh / Sarjit Kaur

Inderjeet Kaur / Gurmeet Singh

Balwinder Singh / Navinderjit Kaur

Sukhvinder Singh / Amarjit Kaur

Sarinderpal Singh / Navinder Kaur

Grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends

LAST RITES

Monday, 24 November 2025

1.30pm: Cortege leaves residence: No 51, Laluan Buntong Jaya 17, RPT Buntong 3, 30100 Ipoh

2.00pm: Saskar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

AKHAND PATH & PATH DA BHOG

Sri Akhand Path arambtha 9am on Friday, 28th November at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh with Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas on Sunday, 30th November 2025

Contact

Revindar (Bindey) 019 570 0038

Balwinder (Raj) 016 536 8075

Sukhwinder (Sukhey) 011 3600 7021

Entry: 23 Nov 2025

