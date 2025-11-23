Mata Harbhajan Kaur (1943-2025), Buntong, Ipoh

Mata Harbhajan Kaur d/o Bawa Singh
(1943-2025)
Husband: Late Sukhdarshan Singh (Taman Bertuah)
Passed away peacefully on 23rd November 2025
Leaving behind sister, children and spouses
Revindar Singh / Surinder Kaur
Late Narinder Singh / Sarjit Kaur
Inderjeet Kaur / Gurmeet Singh
Balwinder Singh / Navinderjit Kaur
Sukhvinder Singh / Amarjit Kaur
Sarinderpal Singh / Navinder Kaur
Grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends
LAST RITES
Monday, 24 November 2025
1.30pm: Cortege leaves residence: No 51, Laluan Buntong Jaya 17, RPT Buntong 3, 30100 Ipoh
2.00pm: Saskar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
AKHAND PATH & PATH DA BHOG
Sri Akhand Path arambtha 9am on Friday, 28th November at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh with Path da Bhog and Antim Ardaas on Sunday, 30th November 2025
Contact
Revindar (Bindey) 019 570 0038
Balwinder (Raj) 016 536 8075
Sukhwinder (Sukhey) 011 3600 7021
| Entry: 23 Nov 2025 | Source: Family
