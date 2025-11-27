Event | Malaysia: Takhat Sri Patna Sahib kirtan jatha touring Ipoh, with programmes at Greentown (Dec 8, Monday) and Buntong (Dec 9, Tuesday).

MESSAGE FROM THE ORGANISING TEAM

Sangat Ji,

With the blessings of Waheguru Ji, we are honoured to invite the entire Sanggat in full force to the Kirtan Semagam of one of the finest and most inspirational Kirtani Jathas of our time — Bhai Sarabjit Singh Ji, Takhat Sri Patna Sahib.

???? Monday, 8th Dec 2025

???? GS Greentown, Ipoh

???? Tuesday, 9th Dec 2025

???? GS Buntong, Ipoh

This is a blessed opportunity for the Ipoh Sanggat to receive the Gurmat Vichaar and Ras Kirtan of Bhai Sahib, who has travelled globally spreading the message of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji through their soul-touching kirtan.

We humbly request all Sanggat—youths, families, elders—to join in Sadh Sanggat and fill the Darbar Sahib with spiritual energy and love for Gurbani. Do bring your family and encourage others to attend this blessed event.

Let us come together to receive the Anand, Shanti and Kirpa that flows through Gurbani Kirtan.

