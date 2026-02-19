Rita Virk joins Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp board

Rita Virk

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

The Government of Canada has announced the appointment of Rita Virk to the board of directors of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), a key outfit in managing the national housing crisis.

Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, made the announcement.

In a statement, the minister said Virk’s expertise would strengthen CMHC’s oversight and strategic direction as it advances its mandate to improve housing affordability and stability.

Virk is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive experience in finance, risk management and governance across both public and private sectors. Her background includes senior leadership and board roles focused on financial oversight, internal audit, system modernization and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

She currently serves on the Departmental Audit Committee for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Virk holds a Master of Professional Accounting degree and the Institute of Corporate Directors designation. She was selected through an open, competency-based process.

“Rita Virk brings valuable experience in finance, risk management, and governance. Her depth of expertise and strategic insight will be a strong asset to CMHC’s Board of Directors as it advances its mandate and supports the federal government’s efforts to strengthen Canada’s housing system,” Robertson said.

CMHC, a federal Crown corporation, plays a central role in Canada’s housing finance system. Through research, program development and commercial operations, it works with industry and all levels of government to promote housing affordability, facilitate access to housing finance and contribute to the overall stability of the national housing sector.

The federal government said the appointment reflects its broader efforts to build resilient, connected communities and expand affordable housing options for Canadians.

RELATED STORY:

(Asia Samachar, x 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here