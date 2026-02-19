Bibi Jagadish Kaur Bachittar Singh (1951 – 2026)

Bibi Jagadish Kaur d/o Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji
18.9.1951– 16.2.2026
Parents:
Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji
(Former Head Granthi – Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor)
& Late Mata Jaswant Kaur Ji.
Siblings:
Late Mohinder Kaur,
Manjeet Kaur,
Late Joginder Kaur,
Late Jagjit Singh,
Late Bhagwant Kaur,
Guracharan Singh (Guru),
Jitinder Kaur,
Amarinder Kaur
Deeply missed and forever cherished by her loving siblings, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a host of relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor
Sunday, 1st March 2026, 9.30am to 11.30am
Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
We, the family of the Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji, extend our heartfelt gratitude for your prayers, presence, tributes, and support during this time of bereavement.
Your presence will be deeply appreciated.
Contact:
Amarinder Kaur 012 396 1356
Guracharan Singh (Guru) 019 669 7149
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 18 February 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here