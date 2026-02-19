Bibi Jagadish Kaur Bachittar Singh (1951 – 2026)

Bibi Jagadish Kaur d/o Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji

18.9.1951– 16.2.2026

Parents:

Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji

(Former Head Granthi – Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor)

& Late Mata Jaswant Kaur Ji.

Siblings:

Late Mohinder Kaur,

Manjeet Kaur,

Late Joginder Kaur,

Late Jagjit Singh,

Late Bhagwant Kaur,

Guracharan Singh (Guru),

Jitinder Kaur,

Amarinder Kaur

Deeply missed and forever cherished by her loving siblings, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and a host of relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor

Sunday, 1st March 2026, 9.30am to 11.30am

Kirtan Darbar, Sahej Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

We, the family of the Late Giani Bachittar Singh Ji, extend our heartfelt gratitude for your prayers, presence, tributes, and support during this time of bereavement.

Your presence will be deeply appreciated.

Contact:

Amarinder Kaur 012 396 1356

Guracharan Singh (Guru) 019 669 7149

| Entry: 18 February 2026 | Source: Family

