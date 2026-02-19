Decked in red: A Sikh boy ushers in the Lunar New Year

By Asia Samachar | Featured |

A Chinese New Year greeting — featuring a Sikh boy all decked out in vibrant red, radiating joy, prosperity and festive cheer. Yes, it’s AI-generated. And yes, it’s obvious. But it’s also a delightful reminder of how cultures can be celebrated side by side.

Red for good fortune. Smiles for new beginnings. And a playful nod to the season of renewal.

Wishing everyone celebrating a year filled with abundance, happiness and bold new opportunities. Gong Xi Fa Cai!

