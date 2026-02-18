Book Review: Singapore courtroom drama meets comic relief in ‘The Honest Lawyer’

The Honest Lawyer by Singapore senior lawyer R. S. Bajwa

By Jasrinder Kaur | Malaysia |

Reading The Honest Lawyer feels like stepping into a courtroom where the judge could just as easily be a film director and every witness seems to be auditioning for a role.

R. S. Bajwa, a Singapore lawyer with nearly five decades of experience, presents stories that move with the rhythm of a Hindi film—complete with drama, comedy and the occasional sting of pathos. One moment you are laughing at the absurdity of an argument; the next, you are pausing at the quiet sadness that slips between the lines.

Bajwa’s intellect is both incisive and playful. His reasoning twists and pivots in ways that make you wonder whether lawyers secretly train in stand-up comedy. Cases that ought to feel weighty are enlivened with wit, and when you realise these are not fictional scripts but real courtroom battles, the effect is irresistible.

The graphics scattered throughout the book heighten the experience. They amplify the drama, sharpen the punchlines and give certain scenes the energy of a live cartoon strip. At times, the illustrations are so cheeky that they prompt laughter before the text even lands.

What ultimately distinguishes the book is its candour. Bajwa avoids impenetrable legal jargon and unnecessary solemnity. Instead, he reveals the human dimension of law, where justice is shaped not only by statutes but by the quirks, flaws and contradictions of people. The result is a reminder that truth in court can be stranger—and often funnier—than fiction.

Educated at the prestigious Anglo-Chinese School, Bajwa received the gold medal as the best all-round student in 1969. He later read law at the University of Singapore on a government merit scholarship.

R.S. Bajwa with his parents at the National Service commissioning ceremony in the Istana in 1975 – Photo: Author

Over the years, he built a formidable litigation practice spanning both civil and criminal law. Among the notable civil matters he handled was the widely publicised Novena Church exorcism case.

Beyond the courtroom, Bajwa proved himself an all-rounder. A keen sportsman, he played cricket and hockey, representing the national under-23 hockey team. In 1972, he captained the University of Singapore hockey team to a memorable victory over a highly rated Malaysian side. Commissioned as an officer during National Service in 1975, he later served as a special investigation officer in the military police.

The first part of the book revisits several headline-making and landmark cases, alongside others that, in Bajwa’s words, reveal the “human face of the judicial process”. Chapter titles such as The Bearded Accused, Murder of the Twin Babies, Three Honeymoon Couples, Underage Commercial Sex, Saved by CCTV Cameras and Complaint Against a Lawyer by a Judge hint at the range and unpredictability of the stories within.

Verdict: The Honest Lawyer will appeal to readers curious about the legal profession, as well as to anyone who appreciates storytelling that provokes laughter, reflection and recognition. It demonstrates that the most compelling courtroom drama is often not on screen, but unfolding in real life—and it is far more entertaining than we might expect.

