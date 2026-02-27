Kalwant Kaur (1953 – 2026), Melaka

Sardarni Kalwant Kaur

30.7.1953 – 25.2.2026

Parents: Late Bishan Singh & Late Pritam Kaur

Husband: Late Sardar Surjit Singh Gill

Children / Spouses:

Tharamjit Singh Gill (Rakesh)

Amerjit Kaur & Charanjeet Singh (SG)

Ravindarjit Kaur & Kuljit Singh

Amrit Kaur & Therinder Singh (Terry)

Grandchildren: Jasminderjit Kaur, Balraj Singh, Gursachpreet Kaur, Sukhvinder Singh, Ameesha Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 8th March 2026

From 10am to 12noon

Gurdwara Sahib Melaka

Contact:

Rakesh 016-630-7000

Kul 012-650-0955

Terry 012-710-3603

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Kalwant Kaur, a beloved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and friend, who passed away peacefully on the 25th February 2026. She lived a full and vibrant life in which she was loved and adored by everyone around her. She was a devoted and loving lady, always putting the needs of her family before her own. Being fiercely protective, nothing made her happier than seeing them grow and thrive. Her children were the center of her universe, and she loved them unconditionally, as they did in return. Known for her legendary meals, filling her kitchen with the aroma of spices and love.

Mata Ji leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. She is survived by her four children, one son and three daughters, and her 5 grandchildren. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her.

| Entry: 27 February 2026 | Source: Family

