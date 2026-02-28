Sardar Hardave Singh (Pendek) (1953 – 2026), Setapak, Danau Kota

Sardar Hardave Singh (Pendek)

Setapak, Danau Kota

1.2.1953 – 28.2.2026

A dad and grandfather, loved and mourned by so many. His memories and stories will forever live on in our hearts. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Parents: Late Inder Singh & Late Jaswant Kaur

Village: Sukhanand

Daughter & Son in law:

Narinderjeet kaur (Navin) & Sukhdave Singh (Suku)

Son: Jasvindave Singh

Beloved Grandson: Harshdev Singh

Also leaving behind his sisters, nephews and nieces.

LAST RITES

Sunday, 1st March 2026

2 pm to 3.30 pm Wake and Sukhmani Sahib

3.30pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)

Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday 8th March 2026 at 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan

For more information, please contact:

Suku 0122122269

Navin 0122342269

Entry: 28 February 2026 | Source: Family

