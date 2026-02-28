Sardar Hardave Singh (Pendek) (1953 – 2026), Setapak, Danau Kota

Sardar Hardave Singh (Pendek)
Setapak, Danau Kota
1.2.1953 – 28.2.2026
A dad and grandfather, loved and mourned by so many. His memories and stories will forever live on in our hearts. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
Parents: Late Inder Singh & Late Jaswant Kaur
Village: Sukhanand
Daughter & Son in law:
Narinderjeet kaur (Navin) & Sukhdave Singh (Suku)
Son: Jasvindave Singh
Beloved Grandson: Harshdev Singh
Also leaving behind his sisters, nephews and nieces.
LAST RITES
Sunday, 1st March 2026
2 pm to 3.30 pm Wake and Sukhmani Sahib
3.30pm: Saskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium)
Lot 294, 295, Jln Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday 8th March 2026 at 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan
For more information, please contact:
Suku 0122122269
Navin 0122342269
