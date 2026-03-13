Sardarni Sarindar Kaur Sandhu (1961 – 2026), Taman Tinggi, Ipoh

Sardarni Sarindar Kaur Sandhu

(4.7.1961 – 13.3.2026)

Husband: Gordip Singh Kang

Children / Spouses:

Late Jasvinderjit Singh Kang

Kavita Kaur Kang / Harjinder Singh

Simrandeep Kaur Kang / Sri Ram Singh

Amardeep Singh Kang / Sapinder Kaur

Kiranjit Kaur Kang / Kaljit Singh

Grandchildren: Lavinder Kaur, Tasvinder Singh, Rajbacchan Singh, Krishvinder Singh, Herleena Kaur, Charismaa Kaur, Shivraj Singh Kang, Akashdeep Singh Kang, Loveleena Kaur

LAST RIGHTS

14th March 2026, Saturday

2:00p.m.: Cortège leaves from residence, 9, Persiaran Rishah 32, Taman Tinggi, 30100, Ipoh, Perak

3:00p.m.: Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Path da Bhog: 29th March 2026, Sunday at Gudwara Sahib Buntong 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.

Kavita : 016 444 9575

Amardeep: 018 318 0446

There shall be no goodbye between us, for you shall live on in our hearts and always be loved.

We’ll hold on to the beautiful memories we have together. We will miss you, deeply loved and forever cherished.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 13 March 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here