Sardarni Sarindar Kaur Sandhu (1961 – 2026), Taman Tinggi, Ipoh

Sardarni Sarindar Kaur Sandhu
(4.7.1961 – 13.3.2026)
Husband: Gordip Singh Kang
Children / Spouses:
Late Jasvinderjit Singh Kang
Kavita Kaur Kang / Harjinder Singh
Simrandeep Kaur Kang / Sri Ram Singh
Amardeep Singh Kang / Sapinder Kaur
Kiranjit Kaur Kang / Kaljit Singh
Grandchildren: Lavinder Kaur, Tasvinder Singh, Rajbacchan Singh, Krishvinder Singh, Herleena Kaur, Charismaa Kaur, Shivraj Singh Kang, Akashdeep Singh Kang, Loveleena Kaur
LAST RIGHTS
14th March 2026, Saturday
2:00p.m.: Cortège leaves from residence, 9, Persiaran Rishah 32, Taman Tinggi, 30100, Ipoh, Perak
3:00p.m.: Sikh Crematorium, Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Path da Bhog: 29th March 2026, Sunday at Gudwara Sahib Buntong 10:00a.m. – 12:00p.m.
Kavita : 016 444 9575
Amardeep: 018 318 0446
There shall be no goodbye between us, for you shall live on in our hearts and always be loved.
We’ll hold on to the beautiful memories we have together. We will miss you, deeply loved and forever cherished.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 13 March 2026 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here