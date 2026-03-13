Pontian gurdwara marks golden jubilee, Johor MB to join Vaisakhi luncheon

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi will be the guest of honour at the Johor State Vaisakhi Luncheon hosted by Gurdwara Sahib Pontian on March 28, 2026 (Saturday).

The programme, scheduled from 12pm to 3.30pm, is part of the gurdwara’s celebrations marking its 50th anniversary. Later the same day, the celebrations will continue with Vaisakhi games and a fireworks display.

An Akhand Path — the three-day continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib — will begin at 8.30am on March 26.

