Bhupinder Singh Rai releases bhangra single track ‘Bachke’

Bhangra artist Bhupinder Singh Rai has released his second single track ‘Bachke’.

This follows his first single track “Glassi” released in October 2015 with Bollywood playback singer Ritu Phatak.

Bhupinder, also known as Bob, began singing Punjabi songs at private functions. He later took vocal training under the tutelage of music composer and director Arvinder Singh Raina, who composed the music for the new track.

“My singing style is mostly influenced by Asa Singh Mastan and UK Band Alaap,” Bhupinder told Asia Samachar. “But I don’t do this for a living. It’s my hobby, my interest.”

The 47-year singer is a director of a Kajang-based company involved in industrial vacuum business. He used to manage a Malaysian bhangra group Nach De Sitarey in the 1980s and 1990s.