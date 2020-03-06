Sikh ladies hail Singapore frontliners battling Covid-19

Healthcare are among the people on the frontline of the battle to fight the continuous spread of Covid-19. They are exposed to all sorts of dangers and challenges. Yet, they bravely carry out their responsibilities.

A group of Sikh ladies decided to do something, small as it may be, to recognise the bravery and sacrifices of those battling the coronavirus.

The Istri Satsang (women’s wing) from the Central Sikh Temple (CST) made a cash donation of S$2,000 and some non-perishable items and hand sanitizers.

A team, led by CST Istri Satsang president Gurmail Kaur, visited the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) to hand over the donation. Earlier, they held a congregational prayer for the well-being of everyone involved in battling the virus.

Istri Sat Sang (CST) has been a social platform for Sikh women for over seven decades since its inception in the early days of Singapore’s modern history, helping to build the social support structure. It organises numerous programmes focussing on the religious, social and humanitarian initiatives.