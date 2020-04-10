A regal cut from Choti Sardarni

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

A cool photo from the on-going Indian TV series Choti Sardarni, probably the first to have a lead actor donning a turban.

“I was so happy to wear it. I am a Sardar in real life and donning the turban is a matter of immense pride for me,” Avinesh Rekhi told an Indian newspaper in an interview last year. He plays the character Sarabjit Gill, a polical party leader who hails from a royal family and is the Punjab agriculture minister.

And the lady actor is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia aka Meher.

Anyone’s fav? Do share some thoughts with our readers.

RELATED STORY:

Pakistan touch to Malaysia’s first local Punjabi movie (Asia Samachar, 7 April 2020)