Singapore gurdwara to live-stream Baba Sohan memory prayers

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

The Malacca annual prayer in the memory of the respected granthi-parcharak Baba Sohan Singh may not taking place this year, but Singapore is going ahead with a virtual prayer programme.

Every year, at least 20 buses load of Sikhs from Singapore heads to Malacca to join the annual Sant Baba Sohan Singh Ji Yaadghari Semagam. This year, the programme has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus threat.

So, what is the alternate? The Singapore sanggat will hold prayers at the Sri Guru Singh Sabha (SGSS) Singapore starting this Sunday (3 May). The daily prayer recital will be held between 7am to 9am as well as 5pm to 7pm. On Sundays, there will be an additional slot from 12pm to 2pm. The prayers will be live-streamed via the gurdwara’s Facebook page.

“Sant Ji was close to many Singaporeans. Many of the elders knew him in person as he used to visit Singapore. Many of their family members have continued paying respects by going to Malacca,” SGSS Singapore committee secretary Jernayal Singh told Asia Samachar.

He said every year, the Singapore sanggat has been holding a programme in Singapore either at the same time or after the Malacca event. One of their highlight is the Sukhmani Sahib reading led by the Istri Satsang. This year, that will take place on 23 May from 3pm, also at SGSS Singapore.

Gurdwaras in Malaysia and Singapore, as with other places of worship, are not allow hold congregational prayers due to the Covid-19 threat.